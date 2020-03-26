Aurora Police and Firefighters Descend Due to Coronavirus

More than 50 emergency responders, police and firefighters in Aurora are isolated, unable to work their essential shifts due to coronavirus concerns.

Twenty Aurora police officers are in quarantine, along with nine civilian department employees. Twenty-five Aurora Fire Rescue firefighters are temporarily out of work.

Officers, civilian police department employees, and firefighters stay away from work for a variety of coronavirus-related reasons, including exposure and symptomatology.

"Right now it's not a very large number," said Officer Matthew Longshore, a police spokesman. "We are not running short staff."

The department employs 744 officers and 237 civilian employees.

"We are still above our critical staffing levels, and we are still fine with the number of officers we have on the street at the moment," Longshore said. "It is a fluid situation. We have to adjust, like any other person."

Some officers have received overtime to fully cover staffing. Everyone in isolation will go through the proper protocols and security measures before returning to work.

Longshore did not say if anyone on staff had tested positive for coronavirus.

Some of the firefighters in isolation are awaiting test results, and some have shown symptoms of COVID-19, said Sherri-Jo Stowell, a department spokesman.

“There is an impact; we've had to call some extra hours, "he said.

However, the fire department has been staffing all stations during the current isolation period. About a dozen firefighters who have been away will return to work on Friday.

"That will be a great help," Stowell said. "Get that number back to stations and service."