Atlanta housewives' Porsha lost 15 pounds during quarantine!

Porsha Williams from the wildly successful series The Real Housewives of Atlanta has lost a lot of weight during the quarantine.

MTO news has found that the beauty has lost 15 pounds since she was quarantined just over 2 weeks ago.

How did she do it? Well, she has been cooking all her food at home and eating much healthier.

And she has also been exercising like crazy. Porsha is lucky to have a gym in her home.

The beauty revealed her much slimmer new body on IG earlier this week. Look:

Porsha, 38, is a television personality, model, and actress. He has starred in the television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta since its fifth season in 2012 and Dish Nation since its second season in 2013, and finished eighth on The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017.

She was married to soccer player Kordell Stewart. Their wedding appeared at Platinum Weddings in 2012. Sadly, the couple broke up a year later.