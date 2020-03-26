Atlanta housewives' Porsha lost 15 pounds during quarantine!

Porsha Williams from the wildly successful series The Real Housewives of Atlanta has lost a lot of weight during the quarantine.

MTO news has found that the beauty has lost 15 pounds since she was quarantined just over 2 weeks ago.

How did she do it? Well, she has been cooking all her food at home and eating much healthier.

And she has also been exercising like crazy. Porsha is lucky to have a gym in her home.

The beauty revealed her much slimmer new body on IG earlier this week. Look:

