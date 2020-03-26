At least 385 dead as cases rise in New York, hospitals overwhelmed: Cuomo | USA News

%MINIFYHTMLee929bb9e2486276084775b121e566d511% %MINIFYHTMLee929bb9e2486276084775b121e566d512%

New York state coronavirus deaths rose to 385, with 100 new deaths recorded in a single day when Governor Andrew Cuomo warned residents Thursday that the state's situation was becoming increasingly dire. The death toll rose to more than 1,000 across the country in the United States.

New York had 37,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning. This was an increase of almost 6,500 cases from the night before.

%MINIFYHTMLee929bb9e2486276084775b121e566d513% %MINIFYHTMLee929bb9e2486276084775b121e566d514%

"Almost any scenario that is realistic will overwhelm the current capacity of the health system," Cuomo said during the briefing.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLee929bb9e2486276084775b121e566d515% %MINIFYHTMLee929bb9e2486276084775b121e566d516%

The peak of the virus is expected to reach the US. USA In about two to three weeks. Cuomo previously projected that New York would need approximately 110,000 hospital beds, but now says the state would need as many as 140,000.

The Governor also called for increased efforts to produce ventilators, medical tools necessary to treat severe cases of COVID-19.

Makeshift morgues

While most patients with severe cases of COVID-19 need ventilators for three to four days, some have needed them for up to 30 days, according to reports.

"We have people who have been active for quite some time," said Cuomo. "Longer stays without recovery lead to a higher mortality rate."

Cuomo said he was considering more drastic measures to contain the spread of the virus, including closing major roads in New York City, as well as certain parks and playgrounds. He has repeatedly called for greater support from the federal government.

Workers build what is believed to be a makeshift morgue behind a hospital during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan district of New York City, New York (Carlo Allegri / Reuters)

Of the total confirmed cases, 5,327 people, or about 14 percent, have been hospitalized and 1,290, or 3.4 percent, are in intensive care units, according to local media outlet Syracuse.com.

"We always said this was not going to end quickly," Cuomo said. "I understand that people are tired, but I also understand that people in this situation are stepping forward and doing phenomenal work."

City public health officials searched for beds and medical equipment and asked for more doctors and nurses.

A makeshift morgue was set up outside Bellevue Hospital, and the city police, with their ranks shrinking as more patients fell, were ordered to patrol nearly empty streets to reinforce social distancing.

Relief package & # 39; reckless & # 39;

In recognition of the magnitude of the threat, the United States Senate last Wednesday approved an unparalleled $ 2.2 trillion economic rescue package to help businesses, workers, and healthcare systems.

But Cuomo warned that the economic cost of the coronavirus outbreak will be dramatic in New York, and he chastised federal officials for what he called a failure to address the loss of revenue in his $ 2.2 billion aid package.

"The action of Congress, in my opinion, simply failed to address government need," he said. "I find him irresponsible. I find it reckless.

Cuomo said the outbreak creates a "double whammy,quot; of rising state costs and loss of revenue of up to $ 15 billion as companies close and workers are laid off. The governor said the state will have to adjust its budget plan for the fiscal year that begins April 1 because revenue figures are highly uncertain.

While the aid plan to Congress would send $ 5 billion for COVID-19-related expenses, Cuomo said the biggest problem is loss of income.