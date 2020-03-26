At least 15 killed in car crash after Egypt curfew | news from egypt

A truck collided with several cars stopped at a checkpoint on a large Cairo highway on Wednesday, killing 15 people just hours after an overnight curfew took effect in Egypt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A dozen people were reportedly injured in the incident.

Under curfew, public transport closes aafter 7 p.m. (17:00 GMT) and people are banned from the streets unless they have an exemption.

Authorities said a chain of minibuses, trucks, and cars were lined up at a checkpoint on a highway from southern Egypt to central Cairo, waiting for officials to approve their curfew exemptions.

Suddenly, the truck loaded with construction materials crashed into the group of vehicles at high speed, the state-run Ahram news agency said.

Authorities are still investigating what happened. The wounded were taken to El Saff Central Hospital in Giza province for treatment.

About 8,000 people die from traffic accidents each year in Egypt, where roads are poorly maintained and traffic laws rarely apply.

The accident occurred on a section of the capital's ring road known for sharp turns and fast-moving traffic.

In its most aggressive response to the coronavirus pandemic, Egypt has imposed an 11-hour night curfew on its 100 million people.

The health ministry reported more than 50 new infections on Wednesday, with a total of 456 cases, including 22 deaths.