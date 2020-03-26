At Job Just 6 Weeks, UK chief financial officer shines in crisis

LONDON – When Rishi Sunak was elected to Parliament in 2015, he recalled advice from his father-in-law, Narayana Murthy, a tech billionaire who is one of the wealthiest men in India. "In God we trust," said Mr. Murthy, "but everyone else needs to bring data to the table."

Now 39, and Britain's top finance official, Sunak is trying to apply that lesson to the largest economic bailout in the post-World War II country's history. As Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sunak has orchestrated a series of increasingly desperate efforts to protect Britain's 66 million people from the sudden dislocation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Mr. Sunak released the latest: a package to pay 80 percent of the earnings of freelancers who lost income due to the country's closure. That added to measures last week to compensate people laid off from companies and more than $ 300 billion in aid to struggling companies.

In the process, Mr. Sunak, who was pushed to his job six weeks ago, has become one of the stars of this crisis. On one level, that's not surprising: Your job, after all, is to hand out money. But beyond that, commentators say, Sunak's serious, confident tone of delivery and empathetic tone are proving to be a better combination at the moment than Prime Minister Boris Johnson's slight lightness.