China will block the entry of foreigners to the country from Saturday.

This is because almost all of their new COVID-19 cases are people who have come from abroad.

%MINIFYHTML9f06f64c8d7ecb5a04802f78250d213211% %MINIFYHTML9f06f64c8d7ecb5a04802f78250d213212%

China began easing restrictions in the region where the pandemic began, but other Asian nations are struggling to contain the spread.

Al Jazeera's Divya Gopalan reports from Hong Kong.