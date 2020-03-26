Ashley Graham talks about giving birth to single mother babies due to coronavirus

Ashley Graham is speaking on her official Instagram account about a new complication that many pregnant women are experiencing due to the Coronavirus. She announced that in New York, they simply do not have enough protective equipment to ensure that mothers who are in labor and delivery can have their partners attend births with them. This is leaving many women distressed and excited at a time when they need the support of their loved ones in one of life's greatest miracles. Ashley used a midwife and gave birth to her baby Isaac at home. She is currently working with midwives to help ensure they have enough PPE so that they are safe when they help women give birth to their children and that their partners can attend.

Sharing a video on her official Instagram account, where she has 10.7 million followers, Ashely spoke about the seriousness of the situation and how vital it is for all health workers to have protective gear, including OB / GYNs and who attend the birth of their children.

You can check out the video that Ashley Graham shared with her followers below.

Ashely Graham specifically mentioned New York, which has seen an increase in coronavirus-related deaths this week. The new virus is attacking the world with a vengeance, and while most people who contract the virus will recover after experiencing only mild symptoms, it is dangerous to the elderly, the underlying health conditions, or the weak immune system.

There have been 75,665 cases of coronavirus in the United States. Of these, 1,100 have died, 385 deaths were in New York alone. So far, only 1,863 people have recovered and the rest are still in active disease mode.

Social distancing is the most effective way to stop the spread of the coronavirus until medications can successfully treat the virus and a vaccine is found.

Many pregnant women wonder if home births are the solution to the coronavirus pandemic for pregnant women, so that they reduce risks and enable their partners to attend the delivery of their children. Still, even for home births, midwives need adequate protection during this public health crisis.

What do you think of Ashley Graham's public service announcement?



