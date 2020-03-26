Ashanti puts her chunky figure on full display in barely visible outfits – photos make fans go crazy

Nothing seems to stop Ashanti as the R,amp;B diva continues to delight fans with fresh photos from her latest performances.

The 39-year-old music legend took to Instagram to share a new photo from his recent concert that took place at the Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia, as the event was part of his collaborative tour with Bow Wow and Omarion Grandberry. .

The "Never should Have,quot; artist seemed to be at the top of her game when she arrived on stage in stunning outfit.

For the occasion, Ashanti stayed true to the jumpsuit trend she had established since the beginning of the year, sporting a revealing black piece with bright, colorful motifs.

The musician's flat stomach was accented with a remarkable gold belt, which was tight at his waist.

Additionally, Ashanti's outfit was completed with a bulky purple overcoat which was then removed. The singer complemented her outfit with two huge gold bracelets, earrings, and huge square sunglasses that were the same shade of purple as her coat.

Ashanti let go of her black hair during the performance, and her long strands flowed freely down her waist. However, despite the immaculate perspective of the R,amp;B legend, his fans were more impressed by Ashanti's famous thighs and thick curves.

One fan simply commented, "Them Thighs,quot;, while another wrote, "Hello, beautiful and sexy babe Ashanti, you look beautiful and sexy, Honey I Love You, Honey Ashanti babe,quot;

This person shared: “Is it me or is Ashanti thickening what he is eating? Looking incredibly beautiful, my queen! I can't wait until you're in my hometown next Friday, which is Pittsburgh, and since I'm working as an usher, I'd like to meet you. "

A third follower said, “Man, man, if I had a wish. Damn those thick, juicy thighs. "She has always been a thick woman, but now I can see her curves before I see her, now that's thick."

Another follower stated, "Damn Queen, don't hurt anyone 😍😍, @ashanti."

This follower revealed, "A real boss woman who's all about business." Looking hot as hell! That red outfit is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Lady Luv, you!

Ad

Many others praised the singer for her incredible looks, and thousands instantly approved of the publication by users of the popular social media platform.



Post views:

one