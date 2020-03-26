As unemployment rises, several Minnesota companies seek to hire workers – Up News Info

While many companies struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still many companies that need workers right now.

Amazon is hiring Prime buyers and delivery drivers.

Holiday service stations are hiring customer service representatives and assistant managers.

Cub Foods says they need part-time workers at various positions.

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, they are offering employees an additional $ 2 an hour, and are installing plexiglass protectors to help keep employees safe.

"We have positions open 24 hours a day," said Cub Foods vice president of human resources Diana Colburn. "We are recruiting ATMs, stockists, sales clerks, pharmacy technicians, clean equipment, at all of our locations."

Tracy Murphy is the president of Mount Olivet Rolling Acres, based in Chanhassen.

They need direct support professionals now more than ever to help cook, clean and get food for 2000 people in the Twin Cities with disabilities.

"Now with Covid-19 it is critical to understand how important these people are to our society," said Murphy.

Up News Info has compiled a list of available jobs at this time.

If you are interested in applying or knowing about openings, click here to go to wcco.com/hiringnow.