Aretha Franklin Biopic "Respect" starring Jennifer Hudson Opening on Christmas Day – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML8af7ad63dd009ebfc523fcfb843d53f011% %MINIFYHTML8af7ad63dd009ebfc523fcfb843d53f012%

EXCLUSIVE: I listen to Jennifer Hudson's diaries in the MGM biopic Aretha Franklin Respect They're mind-blowing, and to kick-start the show to perfection, the studio will change its release date to October 9 for a limited debut on Christmas.

From there, Respect It will expand on January 8 in theaters with a full release on January 15, which is MLK weekend.

%MINIFYHTML8af7ad63dd009ebfc523fcfb843d53f013% %MINIFYHTML8af7ad63dd009ebfc523fcfb843d53f014%

While many studios compete to launch their award season fee in the middle of fall, a movie can still go in the end of the year holiday season to embellish buzz and bucks, that is. American sniper, 1917 Y Hidden Figures all of which were blockbusters and Oscar-praised films.

%MINIFYHTML8af7ad63dd009ebfc523fcfb843d53f015% %MINIFYHTML8af7ad63dd009ebfc523fcfb843d53f016%

Respect is directed by Liesl Tommy and stars Dream girls Oscar winner Hudson as Franklin, Forest Whitaker as C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington, and Titus Burgess as the Rev. Dr. James Cleveland.

plus…