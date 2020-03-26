Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston planning a beach wedding?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston planning a beach wedding? That's the subject of an article in the upcoming March 30, 2020 issue of Star magazine. The post has been following Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ever since the first reports appeared suggesting they were back together in secret. Although neither Jennifer nor Brad have disclosed any relationship or stated that they have met, there have been numerous reports suggesting that the couple is together and ready to walk down the hall. There are even more reports that they plan to adopt a girl and name her Georgia after Brad's good friend George Clooney.

Brad and Jennifer started talking when the two had a public display of affection at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. A source spoke to the publication and spoke about the current state of their relationship. The source reported the following and even stated that they are both in Los Angeles. It was not mentioned whether Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston isolated themselves or not.

"They are keeping things private. They have romantic dates at Brad's house and they have had several sleepovers. Not a day goes by without texting and talking. They have fallen in love again."

Now that the Coronavirus has taken the equation into account, it's unclear how long Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston can spend together now that orders to stay home have been issued.

You can see a report on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's secret wedding below.

Star spoke to another source who gave even more information about the couple's second wedding. Once again, neither Jennifer Aniston nor Brad Pitt have confirmed that they are dating, much less planning a beach wedding, but that has not stopped people from commenting on the matter. The source stated the following.

The wedding is underway. They are getting married in Cabo, and this time they will keep it a secret until after it has happened. They want to avoid a lot of hype this time.

According to the report, Jennifer wants Courtney Cox to be her bridesmaid, while Brad Pitt wants Bradley Cooper to be her best man.

Of course, any possible weddings that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt might have would have to wait until the Coronavirus pandemic ends.



