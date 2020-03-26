Anthony Joshua says Dillian Whyte deserves respect for dealing with Derek Chisora's brute force | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTMLb5f2503e5971347456525a962a3122ca11% %MINIFYHTMLb5f2503e5971347456525a962a3122ca12%





Anthony Joshua selected Derek Chisora ​​at his training ground

Anthony Joshua was amazed at Derek Chisora's brute strength in combat and has new respect for Dillian Whyte, who twice outpointed the British power.

Britain's unified heavyweight champion traded blows with Chisora ​​in the gym as he adjusted his tactics for a rematch victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in December.

Joshua produced a disciplined boxing display to override Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia, but admitted he found it difficult to contain the bullish Chisora, who is preparing to fight Oleksandr Usyk in Manchester on May 2. live at the Sky Sports box office.

"The Chisora ​​from both fights against Dillian will give Usyk trouble," said Joshua. Sky Sports. "I saw the fight between Chisora ​​and Price, I thought: 'Why doesn't Price control Chisora?'

"So I trained Chisora. The guy is strong, you know. No kidding.

"And I give Dillian credit for dealing with him twice. Controlling Chisora ​​for 12 or 11 rounds takes some work."

0:41 Chisora ​​beat David Price in his last fight in October Chisora ​​beat David Price in his last fight in October

Usyk was installed as the WBO mandatory challenger for Joshua after moving up from cruiserweight, a division where he became the undisputed world champion and won the World Boxing Super Series.

Joshua has expressed his respect for his colleague London 2012 Olympic gold medalist, but believes that the battle-hardened Chisora ​​could prove the floating feet Ukrainian star.

When asked how he could contain Chisora, Joshua said: "For Usyk, who is a cruiserweight? Yes, feet and movement. He was big enough to do that to Andy Ruiz Jr, to make him feel the power. Ruiz Jr knew that if he entered without thinking, then he might catch something.

When you are dealing with someone and you are not concerned about their power, that is, Chisora ​​may not be concerned about Usyk's power, then Usyk may have some problems. Anthony Joshua at Usyk-Chisora

"On the other hand, Usyk is one of the best fighters the world has seen in this generation."

Dillian Whyte twice faced British rival Chisora

Whyte defeated Chisora ​​on points in an exciting dogfight in 2016, and then produced a dramatic knockout victory to solve their rivalry in another exciting encounter in 2018.

"He is (Usyk) thinking he can beat Derek, but if Derek is fit, which I am sure he will be, he will have an unpleasant surprise and have a difficult night of work, if he wins," Whyte has said. Sky Sports.

1:05 Whyte ended his feud with Chisora ​​by unloading a huge left hook Whyte ended his feud with Chisora ​​by unloading a huge left hook

"I will tell him directly, don't underestimate Derek. If he is fit and motivated, he will give you a job. Serious work too."