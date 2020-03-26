Anthony Joshua could handle long layoff before unification fight against Tyson Fury, says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn believes that Anthony Joshua would have no problem taking on Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder in a December heavyweight unification fight after not fighting for a year.

Joshua will stake his world heavyweight titles against IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on June 20. Hearn, Joshua's promoter, knows that the fight is unlikely to continue due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is unknown when sports will resume and the Spurs still have a Premier League season to finish.

Fury and Wilder were expected to fight a third time in July, but WBC champion co-promoter Bob Arum said the trilogy fight could be delayed until October.

Hearn doesn't think Joshua is having trouble directly entering a titanic showdown looking for a title sweep at the end of the year if there is a drastic change in plan.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Right now, our plan is to fight Pulev in June or July, then fight Fury or whoever has the WBC belt at the time. If Pulev's fight can't take place, we could end up watching that fight. " (against Fury) will happen later this year.

"It wouldn't be ideal for AJ boxing in December to have been out for an entire year going to a fight like that, but I don't think he has a problem with that."

Joshua won a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia last December to regain his WBA, IBF and WBO straps.