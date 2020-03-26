Angelina Jolie donates $ 1 million to fight child hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic when eldest son Maddox returns home from college

Angelina Jolie has donated $ 1 million to No Kid Hungry to help fight child hunger in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization helps children who are home due to school closings and who do not have access to free meals offered by schools.

"As of this week, more than a billion children are not going to school worldwide due to closures related to the coronavirus," Jolie said in a statement to ME! News. “Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in the United States who depend on food support. No Kid Hungry is making determined efforts to reach as many children as possible. "

Angie and Maddox's Appreciation Message ✨

Angelina Jolie is such a wonderful person ♡ pic.twitter.com/IZTAYltyCD – Beatrice❤️🌹🍷 (@speechlessbabyx) March 19, 2020

A No Kid Hungry press release states that the organization has already awarded $ 2 million to 78 organizations in 30 states. They have also issued emergency grants to various food banks, community organizations and school districts across the country.

In addition to his $ 1 million donation to No Kid Hungry, he also made a donation to the UN Refugee Agency and sent additional financial support to the many schools it funds in Kenya, Namibia, Cambodia, and Afghanistan. The actress supports 10 schools in Cambodia alone, which is where she adopted Maddox in 2002.

The news of the Pernicious Star's generous donations come when her oldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, returned home from college in South Korea after Yonsei University canceled the semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angelina Jolie's son Maddox returns home from college early https://t.co/RkymWzti4b via @DailyMailCeleb – Josée Légaré (@sweetquebecer) March 26, 2020

Despite being at home with his mother and five younger siblings, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, the 18-year-old is reportedly focusing on his studies in Korea and Russia.

In addition to Angelina Jolie, other celebrities have donated to coronavirus-related causes. Frozen star Kristen Bell and her husband, Bless this mess star Dax Shepard donated $ 150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry and gave up the April rent on the residential properties they own in Los Angeles.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has also donated $ 1 million to the Frontline Responders fund to help with the shortage of medical supplies and protective equipment.

Anyone needing children's meals can text FOOD or FOOD at 877-877 for information on emergency food distribution sites in their local area.



