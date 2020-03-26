Ananya Panday reveals that Khaali Peeli was only a day away from its conclusion

Ananya Panday, who was last seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh, was filming for her next movie Khaali Peeli before the entire country was closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. While filming has stopped as well as other occupations, the actress spoke to a prominent daily about the status of her upcoming with Ishaan Khatter and Shakun Batra's upcoming with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Before the virus spread rapidly in our country, Ananya Panday was busy shooting Khaali Peeli in front of Ishaan Khattar. she revealed that the film was only a day away from completion. He added that he was supposed to start shooting for Shakun Batra next month, along with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. However, because filming was canceled, his schedule for the romantic film has now been indefinitely delayed. Well, we hope this Bollywood beauty will shine again on the big screen soon.