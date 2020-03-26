An Uber driver in New York died of coronavirus after picking up a sick passenger – BGR

According to Johns Hopkins University, to date, more than 80,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States. USA, as well as more than 1,000 deaths.

Among those who died from the COVID-19 coronavirus is Anil Subba, an Uber driver from Nepal who was in his 40s and developed symptoms of the virus after picking up a sick passenger.

New York City has become an epicenter of the virus in the United States. With more confirmed cases there than anywhere else in the country. The virus has also spread faster there than anywhere else.

A Uber driver from Nepal who was in his 40s and lived in the Queens district of New York City reportedly died of the coronavirus after picking up a sick passenger.

What happened to Anil Subba, who left behind a wife and three children, reflects the insecurity and lack of benefits like health insurance faced by workers, particularly those who drive ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft. In Subba's case, he picked up a rider at JFK airport in early March who turned out to be ill. She soon developed coronavirus symptoms and registered at the hospital about two weeks ago.

He had to be hooked up to a fan after his condition worsened. Earlier this week, he passed away. His cousin Munindra Nembang told him The New York Post that Subba was the only one in his family who was working, and although things were fine when he supported them, "it is very difficult for his family to survive now."

According to Nembang, he knows about half a dozen fellow immigrants from Nepal ("most of them Uber drivers,quot;) who also developed symptoms of the coronavirus.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi released the following statement on Subba's death: "I am deeply saddened by this news. Our hearts go out to Anil's loved ones and to all who suffer during this unprecedented time."

As the coronavirus crisis has continued unabated, both Uber and its main rival Lyft have taken steps including canceling car-sharing features, and now Uber is also offering drivers up to two weeks of financial assistance in in case they are forced to be quarantined, or even if they are diagnosed with the virus. "The circumstances surrounding COVID-19 are changing rapidly and we hope they will continue to do so in the coming weeks and months," Uber senior vice president Andrew Macdonald wrote in a company blog post earlier this month. "To ensure that we respond to this reality, this policy is effective until April 6, 2020, at which time we will reassess the situation and publish a policy of progress."

Uber is also working with drivers to distribute cleaning supplies so they can disinfect their cars to keep them safe, although the company acknowledges that "supplies are very limited,quot; for now.

