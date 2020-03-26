American warship sails across the Taiwan Strait amid tensions with China | China News

%MINIFYHTMLd51b2b4a02fb7bc015a3f8b5b682034e11% %MINIFYHTMLd51b2b4a02fb7bc015a3f8b5b682034e12%

A United States warship crossed the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, the US armies said. USA And Taiwan, after intense tensions between China and Taiwan that have seen Taiwanese air force planes fight to intercept Chinese fighters.

The ship sailed north on the waterway and was monitored by Taiwan's armed forces, the island's defense ministry said in a statement Thursday.

He described sailing as an "ordinary mission,quot;, saying there was no reason to be alarmed, the Reuters news agency reported.

Anthony Junco, a spokesman for the United States Seventh Fleet, said the ship was the guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell, which made "a routine transit of the Taiwan Strait on March 25 (local time) in accordance with international law,quot; .

"The transit of the ship across the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States Navy will continue to fly, navigate and operate where permitted by international law," he said.

Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial and diplomatic issue, and Beijing has never ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control.

The Taiwan Strait that separates the island from China is a frequent source of tension.

In recent weeks, the Chinese air force has conducted several exercises near Taiwan, prompting the Taiwan military, mostly equipped with the US. Try to intercept and alert Chinese planes.

Taiwan has called the Chinese drills provocative and asked China to pay more attention to fighting the spread of the coronavirus rather than threatening Taiwan.

The United States, like most countries, does not have official relations with Taiwan, but it is the main international defender and the main source of arms for the island.

In January, another American warship sailed across the Taiwan Strait less than a week after President Tsai Ing-wen won re-election for a landslide on a platform to confront China.

Tsai visited a military base on Tuesday and again warned of the threat from China during the virus outbreak.

"Everyone knows that although there is currently an intense epidemic situation, the Chinese Communist military aircraft continue to harass Taiwan; their threat to Taiwan and regional security has not diminished," he said.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, China has also stepped up its military activity in the region.

In recent days, Beijing reportedly launched two research stations on two disputed islands in the South China Sea, within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.