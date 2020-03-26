Amber Rose's controversial forehead tattoos have disappeared in a new clip and fans are confused!

Amber Rose fans previously reacted negatively to her tattoos on the forehead of their children's names as many people don't really like the ink on their faces! However, now the model was seen without the controversial body art, so there are rumors that they were temporary!

So is! Amber's highly visible ink no longer exists and what happened to her is a mystery!

The confusion started when he turned to social media to post a video to his IG account, aimed at promoting his association with Cameo, a video-sharing website.

However, what his followers focused most on was his lack of tattoos on his forehead and it was impossible not to do it since the images only showed his face.

As you know, the ink debuted last month for the first time with mixed reactions, but now it's completely gone and everyone is wondering what happened.

Some suspect the tattoos were not real in the first place, many flocked to the comment section to demand a clear answer from Amber.

Here are some of the reactions: "I'm confused, I thought you had a tattoo on your forehead." / "The tattoo is gone."

Of course, there is also a chance that you could simply record the video before putting the ink on your forehead, or even cover it with makeup for the clip – theories that some also wrote below the post.

But that is not all! Amber also shared several IG clips quarantined yesterday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, she was dating her man, Alexander "AE,quot; Edwards, and her forehead was covered by a New York Yankees cap.

Alexander's mother Rhonda and some of her friends were also there and they were all enjoying a great and delicious meal together. Amber even got excited about her boyfriend's cooking skills in the videos.

Either way, fans were unable to verify the status of the forehead tattoos due to the cap, so it remains a mystery whether they are real or not!



