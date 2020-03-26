Alicia Keys credits this song for helping her decide not to abort the second child.

Instagram

An excerpt from Hitmaker's memoirs of & # 39; Girl on Fire & # 39 ;, & # 39; More Myself & # 39 ;, reveals that producer Swizz Beatz's wife had thought of terminating her pregnancy in 2014.

Up News Info –

Alicia Keys She has surprised fans by revealing that she considered terminating her second pregnancy in a new memory.

The singer felt that she was not ready to become a mother again and thought about aborting in 2014, according to an extract from "More Myself", obtained by MailOnline.

%MINIFYHTML15e13c2532830246781c0a045f7f7ac211% %MINIFYHTML15e13c2532830246781c0a045f7f7ac212%

"This is the worst time," he recalled telling his doctor, explaining that he was working hard on his sixth studio album, "Here," at the time.

"I am working on my next album. My husband has just entered Harvard Business School. And I have been drinking. A lot," she said. "I left his office feeling so torn."

"The music he was creating felt more important and urgent than almost everything. He would have to postpone its (album) release for at least a year if he decided to have the baby."

But her thoughts on abortion were fleeting and while listening to a song she wrote with her producer husband Swizz beatz Days later, she realized she was destined to become a mother again.

"While fighting for my choice, I entered the studio one night and started listening to More Than We Know, a song that Swizz and I had written," he wrote. "The lyrics are about how we are capable of so much more than we can imagine. My eyes filled with tears. How could I take away the potential of this beautiful girl? This light that could touch others in ways I couldn't dream of."

"For me, the song was a powerful message that I should continue the pregnancy."

Her son Genesis Ali Dean was born in December 2014.