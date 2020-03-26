Alameda County Health Officials Report 29 New Cases, 2 Deaths – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML094d4729ed26c370dff25ca664142ff611% %MINIFYHTML094d4729ed26c370dff25ca664142ff612%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Alameda County health officials announced two new deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday and 29 other people who tested positive for the virus.

The deaths were on the 27th and 28th in the Bay Area since the outbreak began more than two months ago. They also came during a particularly deadly 24-hour period in the region. San Francisco reported a new death Thursday, while four deaths were reported Wednesday in San Mateo County.

%MINIFYHTML094d4729ed26c370dff25ca664142ff613% %MINIFYHTML094d4729ed26c370dff25ca664142ff614%

Like the San Francisco death, Alameda County officials did not reveal any details about any of the victims. Counting 30 new cases reported Thursday morning by San Mateo County officials, the total number of cases in the Bay Area increased to 1,305.

%MINIFYHTML094d4729ed26c370dff25ca664142ff615% %MINIFYHTML094d4729ed26c370dff25ca664142ff616%

Testing has been accelerated in recent days in Alameda County by a unique facility opened by Hayward officials at a local fire station.

Hayward city officials announced Thursday that 54 of the 207 people who had been screened on the first day of operation at the firehouse facilities returned positive for the coronavirus.

They said the samples that tested positive at the city's partner laboratory, Avellino Lab in Menlo Park, were retested and the results were immediately reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Confirmed positive results were also shared with the person who had the infection, and Hayward then informed public health officials in the person's county of residence.

In most cases, people who tested positive through the Hayward Center learned the results in six hours or the next day.

The Testing Center, at Hayward Fire Station # 7, 28270 Huntwood Avenue in South Hayward, was scheduled to open daily from 9 a.m. at 6 p.m. In general, the center will be able to process up to 370 samples a day, although daily maximums will fluctuate.

On Thursday and possibly Friday, the number of tests taken at the center will be reduced and the center will close early to allow Hayward fire paramedics' test teams to conduct targeted mobile tests of vulnerable populations in other parts of the community.

Under new traffic management practices, people can join the driving and walking lines until 10 a.m. every morning and again between 1 p.m. and at 4 p.m. in the afternoon or until the test site approaches the maximum number of tests that can be performed that day.

Criteria to qualify for the tests include fever above 100 degrees, those who have recently traveled to Europe or Asia, anyone with confirmed or suspected exposure, anyone over the age of 65, people with chronic illness or a compromised immune system. , any woman who is currently or recently pregnant, people with diabetes, heart disease, lung or neurological disease, and homeless people.