Airbnb to Offer Free Homes to Thousands of First Responders – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Housing exchange giant Airbnb announced a new program Thursday to provide free housing to 100,000 aid workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it will provide free accommodation to healthcare professionals, first responders and first responders.

"Airbnb will waive all fees for stays organized through this initiative," the company said in a press release.

The program is already underway in France, where doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who are responding to the coronavirus outbreak can "access free accommodation through Airbnb," the company said.

Airbnb is partnering with the Red Cross and other non-profit groups for the program.

To learn more about how you can host first responders or donate to the cause, click here.