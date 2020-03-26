Agreement between the United States and the Taliban raises hopes for Afghan prisoners | Qatar News

On a cold March night in 2016, hours after Taliban fighters left Jan Mohammed's home in the Afghan province of Nangarhar, security forces broke into his mud house and took him away.

The previous night, the Taliban forcibly entered Mohammed's home in the Sherzad district, demanding food and water after escaping an ongoing shooting with Afghan security forces.

"We couldn't stop the Taliban fighters. How could we dare to do that? We were totally defenseless against those gunmen." He remembered the night that changed his life forever.

Mohammed, a farmer, was arrested for supporting the Taliban, a charge he denies.

"I can't forget how my children started crying when (the Afghan forces) took me out of my house. I heard my daughter say, 'Please kill me and spare my father's life,'" Mohammed said. , who was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Jail for helping the Taliban, he told Al Jazeera from prison.

He was thrown into the famous Pul-e-Chakrhi prison, a high-security facility on the outskirts of the capital Kabul, known for its poor conditions. The prison has a history of violence and torture, with mass graves uncovered dating back to the days of Kabul Soviet-backed governments in the late 1970s and 1980s.

Mohammed is one of 5,000 prisoners scheduled to be released as part of a signed agreement between the US. USA And the Taliban armed group, touted as the deal that will end the longest US war. USA

Under the agreement, signed in Qatar's capital Doha, the United States will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan after nearly 19 years in exchange for a security guarantee from the Taliban group. The Taliban also agreed to participate in intra-Afghan talks aimed at establishing peace across the country.

The agreement with the prisoners has been clouded by uncertainty as the Western-backed government in Kabul called for a gradual release, a proposal rejected by the Taliban.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said the government would release 1,500 prisoners in the first phase and demanded guarantees that the prisoners would not fight again.

However, the Taliban said the agreement with the United States required Ghani to release the 5,000 prisoners at one time without conditions.

Disagreement over liberation and a political dispute at the highest level of the Afghan government between Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah, who also claimed the presidency after a disputed election, have paralyzed the US-led peace process.

"I am seen as the political prisoner of the Taliban, the Taliban are asking for my release because I helped their fighters once by feeding them that night. In reality, I had no choice because those fighters were armed," Mohammed told Al Jazeera from his prison. . cell.

"I will never forgive the Taliban fighters who entered my home by force, nor will I spare the Afghan forces that raided my home."

& # 39; Broken limbs and skulls & # 39;

The list of 5,000 prisoners, seen by Al Jazeera, includes the name of a Muslim Afghan, who turns 15 in Pul-e-Charkhi for "carrying explosives."

Afghan was arrested in 2015 by Salam University, Kabul, where he was studying law. The He alleges that he was tortured while in custody.

"During the interrogation, my toenails were pulled out and I was shocked every day. They put me in cold water for 10 minutes to half an hour during the winter season. I passed out. When I regained consciousness, I would notice I was lying in the cold, icy underground basement with a light blanket covering me, "Afghan told Al Jazeera.

"In the cold and freezing winters of Kabul, they asked me to stay up all night in the corridors of the prison, with their hands tied and every time I moved or passed out, they kicked and beat me to wake me up. This continued until The next morning "

"They continued to torture me because I didn't confess because there was nothing to confess!"

Afghan government and police sources who do not wish to be identified told Al Jazeera that Afghanistan's uncle is part of the Haqqani Network. – A Taliban affiliate – designated by Washington as a terrorist organization.

Afghan admitted his uncle's ties to the Haqqani network, but said that he and 18 family members who were arrested at the time had no ties to his uncle. Other members of his family were released after spending 3-4 years in prison.

"My brother Muslim (Afghan) and 18 other members were arrested just because our uncle, with whom we have no connection, is with the Haqqani terrorist network. I went to university, my brother did, we were looking for education and work. Good reputation " Afghan's brother Sangin Ahmed told Al Jazeera.

"Why are we paying the price for someone else's mistakes?

"They have tortured my brother and sentenced him to 15 years for not having committed any crime. My mother cries every day and fasts and prays for his release," said Ahmed.

Last week, Human Rights Watch expressed concern about the "fnon-core problems "in the Afghan justice system.

"Although Afghanistan incorporated war crimes and crimes against humanity as part of its 2017 penal code, its investigations have focused only on attacks by Islamic State groups (ISIL), not on alleged crimes committed by government forces or the Taliban. "The statement said.

"This lack of investigation has created a major problem for possible prisoner releases. Officials trying to determine whether Taliban convicts identified for possible release may have committed war crimes will not receive any guidance from the vague charges under which many are detained. "

The statement also said that the government is jailing many people under "excessively broad terrorism laws,quot; that can make it difficult to determine serious crimes committed by a prisoner.

"And secret trials and torture to compel confessions may make it impossible to determine which convicted prisoners actually committed serious crimes," he said, adding that international humanitarian law encourages amnesties at the end of hostilities, but neither the release of criminals from neither war nor prolonged imprisonment on "dubious charges will bring Afghanistan closer to justice."

Unresolved dispute

Unable to convince Ghani and Abdullah to end their political dispute that was jeopardizing the U.S.-led peace effort, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Monday his government's decision to cut $ 1 billion from the American aid that Afghanistan receives.

On Wednesday, the Afghan government said it would meet with Taliban representatives to discuss the prisoner launching.

If the dispute between Ghani and Abdullah continues, it runs the risk of further weakening the government and disrupting the possibility of an intra-Afghan dialogue with the Taliban.

Last week, the US Special Representative. USA For Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad said the coronavirus pandemic added urgency to prisoner releases, warning that they are taking place "as soon as possible."

The release of prisoners will now begin on March 31, the Taliban announced Tuesday after holding talks with Afghan government officials.

Back in Pul-e-Charkhi prison, Mohammed said he prays to return to his family. everyday.

"How I hope that God hears my prayers and that peace comes to Afghanistan," he said.

"Yes, there are Taliban fighters in this prison, and they proudly say that we are with the Taliban, but there are also innocent people like me here, and they need to be released."