AA will operate 7 flights between DFW and Latin America to bring travelers home – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

American Airlines will operate seven special flights to bring travelers home in light of government travel restrictions related to COVID-19.

In a statement released Wednesday, the airline said that starting tomorrow, the airline will fly between DFW and four Latin American cities. The flight segments include service from Sao Paulo (GRU) to DFW and from Honduras to DFW.

Special flights to Latin American destinations can be found on aa.com with limited fares "to ensure customers can take advantage of the service."

To see the list of available flights, click here.