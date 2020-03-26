A summary of the best male doctors on television

The doctor will see you now.

As we eat our favorite television shows while distancing ourselves socially, some of our favorite titles include medical dramas or comedies in hospitals where doctors are hotter than their patients' temperatures.

While real-life doctors and nurses work heroically on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are doing our part by staying home and what better way to pass the time than by launching a television series where there are many hot men make our hearts race (and who can fix that for us too)?

Whether you're in the mood to laugh or want to watch a soapy medical procedure, there's a perfect show for your mood as you star in some very attractive medical professionals.

So relax and queue up for a sitcom like The Mindy project or Scrubs to lift your spirits, or rekindle your own dilemma of choosing between McDreamy and McSteamy by watching Grey's Anatomy.

We are completing your recipe for visual candy with this summary.