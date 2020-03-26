A summary of the best male doctors on television

The doctor will see you now.

As we eat our favorite television shows while distancing ourselves socially, some of our favorite titles include medical dramas or comedies in hospitals where doctors are hotter than their patients' temperatures.

While real-life doctors and nurses work heroically on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are doing our part by staying home and what better way to pass the time than by launching a television series where there are many hot men make our hearts race (and who can fix that for us too)?

Whether you're in the mood to laugh or want to watch a soapy medical procedure, there's a perfect show for your mood as you star in some very attractive medical professionals.

So relax and queue up for a sitcom like The Mindy project or Scrubs to lift your spirits, or rekindle your own dilemma of choosing between McDreamy and McSteamy by watching Grey's Anatomy.

We are completing your recipe for visual candy with this summary.

Check out the list below!

A B C

Dr. Derek Shepherd, Grey's Anatomy

It's a beautiful day to save lives, but also every day is beautiful when you look like Patrick Dempsey.

Unsurprisingly, many of our top doctors are at Seattle Grace Hospital, but McDreamy may be the one for us, choose me, love me as a favorite.

Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy

Randy Holmes / ABC

Dr. Mark Sloan Grey's Anatomy

First came McDreamy, and then came McSteamy! Eric dane it was so incredibly attractive and every time we need to be picked up we just repeat Grey & # 39; s episode in which a vapor cloud appears over and over again.

Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy

A B C

Dr. Alex Karev Grey's Anatomy

We were saddened to see Dr. Karev leave Grey's Anatomy earlier this season, but we were happy to see him stick around for the 16 seasons he and his devilish grin were present.

Grey's Anatomy, Jesse Williams

A B C

Dr. Jackson Avery, Grey's Anatomy

What do they put in the water up there in Seattle? Jesse Williams, you can operate with us at any time.

Giacomo Gianniotti, Anatomy of Grays

A B C

Dr. Andrew DeLuca, Grey's Anatomy

There is never a shortage of hot documents at Seattle Grace Hospital, and Giacomo Gianniotti is no exception.

Ryan Eggold, New Amsterdam

Francisco Roman / NBC

Dr. Max Goodwin, New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam? More like New Amster-damn, that's a handsome doctor!

George Clooney, ER, returning stars

NBC

Dr. Doug Ross ER

Despite that Caesar haircut, George Clooney it was still sexy as hell.

ER, Noah Wyle

NBCU Photo Bank

Dr. John Carter ER

Who did not love to see Noah Wyle on your screens for 11 seasons? The cute doctor was one of our favorite characters to honor the classic classic medical show.

Chicago Med

NBC

Dr. Ethan Choi, Chicago Med

A racing heart, sweaty palms and the feeling that we're about to pass out? No, we don't have a medical emergency, but we might as well when we see Brian Tee in their thickets.

The good doctor, Daniel Dae Kim

A B C

Dr. Jackson Han, The good doctor

We have seen him in uniform as a detective in Hawaii Five 0, Leading provider in Divergent and now as chief of surgery at The good doctor. Basically Daniel Dae Kim He is a man who always looks good in uniform.

Chris Messina, The Mindy Project, TV stars who should receive Golden Globes

Jordin Althaus / FOX

Dr. Danny Castellano The Mindy Project

Never forget the strip tease he did for Mindy. NEVER.

The Mindy Project, Ed Weeks, Adam Pally

Greg Gayne / FOX

Dr. Jeremy Reed and Dr. Peter Prentice, The Mindy project

Our favorite medical bromance is also one of the cutest, with both Ed Weeks Y Adam Pally making us blush as we laugh at his funny jokes about The Mindy project.

Code Black, Rob Lowe

CBS

Dr. Ethan Willis, Black code

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, so we will never eat one again in the hope that we can be treated for Rob lowe someday.

EMILY OWENS, M.D.

Kharen Hill / The CW

Dr. Will Collins, Emily Owens, M.D.

prior to Justin Hartley made us pass out (and cry) every week We are, we were surprised wanting him to be our medical intern in Emily Owens, M.D.

Monica and Richard, couples friends

Paul Drinkwater / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dr. Richard Burke, friends

Monica was always destined to end Chandler, but that didn't stop us from loving her and tom selleck together.

The resident, Matt Czuchry

Fox

Dr. Conrad Hawkins, The resident

Matt Czuchry serves as leader of The resident all while serving some really good looks.

Matthew Fox lost

A B C

Dr. Jack Shephard, Lost

Even though we first met him in the midst of the dirt-covered disaster, he was still the victim of the hottest plane crash in history.

Nurse Jackie, Edie Falco, Peter Facinelli

David M. Russell / SHOWTIME

Dr. Fitch Cooper, Nurse jackie

Insurance, Peter FacinelliThe Showtime drama character was a tool, he was a tool with a heart of gold. And also, a face that was super fun to watch.

Julian McMAhon, Nip / Tuck, Top Pop Culture Doctors

FX

Dr. Christian Troy Nip / Tuck

prior to Joy it was just a sparkle in his eyes Ryan Murphy blessedly brought us Julian McMahon like the sexiest plastic surgery in Miami.

Harry Connick Jr., Will & Grace, the best doctors in pop culture

Chris Haston / NBCU Photo Bank

Dr. Leo Markus Will and grace

Harry Connick, Jr.The iconic sitcom character had a very dramatic relationship with Grace, but at least that meant we could see him a lot on our little screen.

Omar Epps, House, the best doctors of pop culture

FOX

Dr. Eric Foreman, House

Smart, handsome, and capable of handling House's trash? Omar Epps The character was one of the best reasons to tune into the Fox drama every week.

Hugh Laurie, House, Pop Cultures Top Doctors

FOX

Dr. Gregory House, House

House was a complete jerk, a pain reliever, and he loved putting pressure on his employees and patients. So how come we are madly attracted to him? Oh, it's true. No one can resist a really handsome bad boy.

Scrubs, Donald Faison, the best doctors of pop culture

Chris Haston / NBC

Dr. Chris Turk Scrubs

The fact that Donald faison is the best friend in real life with Zach Braff make it hotter? We say yes.

Taye Diggs, private practice, top pop culture doctors

ABC / MICHAEL DESMOND

Dr. Sam Bennett Private practice

We would enter private practice with Taye Diggs Any day of the week.

Michael Vartan, Hawthorne, the best doctors of pop culture

TNT / Erik Heinila

Dr. Tom Wakefield, Hawthorne

Michael Vartan he's basically the fashionable medical actor of pop culture; he also plays a doc in friends Y Mother in law.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

