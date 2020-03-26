A person injured in the early morning San Francisco Building fire fillet – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A person was injured early Thursday morning when a 2-alarm fire broke out inside a Lomo building, authorities said.

San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said the fire was first reported in the two-story garage center and office space at 64 Golden Gate Ave. at 2:32 a.m.

The crew ran to the scene and discovered a person suffering from moderate injuries. The victim of the fire was transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition remains unknown.

The fire was quickly contained. The source of the fire remained under investigation.

