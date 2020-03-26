A new record number of 3.28 million files for unemployment claims

As the number of people affected by coronavirus It continues to rise, so does the number of Americans who have applied for unemployment since the outbreak.

According to ABC News, on Thursday, the US Department of Labor. USA announced that 3.28 million unemployment claims were filed in the United States between March 15-21, which has become the largest record to date. The number of people who have applied for unemployment is equivalent to the population of different cities across the country.

As a result of the mandatory shutdown, many companies have had to put things on hold, and it has been a struggle to keep their employees on board without running their businesses.

Before this new record number, the highest number of unemployment claims was 695,000, which took place in 1982. However, it is important to recognize that the 3.28 million only represent the number of people who have successfully filed, and do not represent the total number of people who are currently unemployed.

According to NPR, Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, appeared on the "Today Show,quot; and said, "We may well be in a recession."

He continued: “This is a unique situation. People are being asked to close their businesses, stay home from work, and not engage in certain economic activities, so they are backing down. At a certain point, we will control the virus and trust will return. ”

On Wednesday night, the Senate passed a $ 2 trillion stimulus deal, which reportedly "would expand unemployment benefits, extending them to self-employed and self-employed. It includes more generous benefits and extends eligibility for benefits for 13 weeks. "

Source: https://abc7news.com/finance/us-unemployment-claims-reach-record-32m-this-week/6052122/