Chloe's eighth birthday party was canceled due to social distancing to avoid contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

Although his friends could not celebrate and participate in any birthday parties Due to the cancellation, they still showed up and introduced themselves to their girl in the best possible way.

Parked in her parents' cars, or standing by her front doors, you can see Chloe's squad exaggerating her from a distance. Although they made sure they were a good distance from each other, the love and spirit shown definitely makes them feel like they are closer.

"An incredible example of how this current situation is bringing out the best in us!" Chloe's uncle said. "Social estrangement and home quarantines can stop / stop certain things, but people's goodness is alive and thriving!"

Happy birthday Chloe !! I'm going to need my friends to have this same energy even after the season of social distancing is over!