76ers co-owner Michael Rubin turned the company's MLB jerseys into masks and dresses to fight the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML2235d6444ce0ad1113acf8c6b78d68ff11% %MINIFYHTML2235d6444ce0ad1113acf8c6b78d68ff12%

Michael Rubin said he woke up at midnight last week with an idea. The owner of Fanatics, one of the top officially licensed sportswear retailers, wanted his Pennsylvania factory to stop production of MLB jerseys and start producing facial masks and dresses to donate to those fighting COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTML2235d6444ce0ad1113acf8c6b78d68ff13% %MINIFYHTML2235d6444ce0ad1113acf8c6b78d68ff14%

On Thursday, he wrote in a Twitter thread that Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro called him to say they "desperately needed help bringing masks and dresses to frontline workers in Pennsylvania." . Now, the company is starting production of those masks and dresses with the material it uses to make the shirts.

%MINIFYHTML2235d6444ce0ad1113acf8c6b78d68ff15% %MINIFYHTML2235d6444ce0ad1113acf8c6b78d68ff16% (Thread): I woke up at midnight last week with the idea of ​​turning our @Fanatics factory in PA that officializes @MLB Jerseys in a facility that makes much-needed masks and dresses and then donates them to help combat this horrendous virus. pic.twitter.com/r6FAxUdlgH – Michael Rubin (@MichaelGRubin) March 26, 2020

Rubin said his company's factory in Easton, Pa. has around 100 people working in production. The additional that Fanatics "plans to make a million masks and dresses (and) then donates and immediately distributes them to hospitals and emergency management personnel throughout Pennsylvania with the goal of spreading this to New Jersey and New York, the epicenter of COVID- 19 outbreak in the United States. "

MORE: Hockey Equipment Maker Making Face Shields for Medical Workers

Rubin is also a co-owner of the NBA 76ers and NHL Devils, who pushed ahead with plans this week to cut pay for certain employees for both teams by as much as 20 percent. According to the stadiumRubin was "upset,quot; and "outraged,quot; by his partners' decision. Co-owner Josh Harris subsequently rescinded the measure and issued an apology through the 76ers.

"For me, if you don't do something right, the most important thing you should do is recognize it and fix it," Rubin told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Whether I'm involved or indirectly, I screw things up all the time. The most important thing is that if you don't do it right, you have to fix it right away and I'm proud of the way the organization said," You know what? We didn't have it right and we're going to do it well. "