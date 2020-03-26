56 Android apps with malware downloaded 1 million times before being discovered – BGR

Android malware is possibly less prevalent than a few years ago, but it is still a serious and very common problem.

Recently, 56 Android apps with malware were discovered on Google Play. Together, these applications have been downloaded over a million times.

As Google slowly but surely seeks to take a closer look at malicious apps, malware creators are becoming increasingly sophisticated and creative in bringing their apps to the Play Store.

Google's Play Store may not be the wild west of malware that it once was, but it seems like we can't go a week or two without hearing about some dangerous piece of malware that managed to sneak under Google's radar. While Google has taken steps to make its Play Store a bit more secure and reliable, many malicious apps are becoming much more creative when it comes to avoiding detection as a result.

More recently, security researchers at Check Point Research discovered a new type of malware that lurked in 24 children's games and 32 utility applications. Dubbed Tekya, the malware is essentially focused on committing mobile ad fraud and will generate fake clicks on a variety of seemingly genuine ads. And while the malware infecting 56 apps may not seem like much at first glance, keep in mind that the 56 apps involved have already been downloaded more than a million times to date. In particular, some of the malicious apps managed to gain traction simply by copying artwork from existing and already popular mobile apps.

"Tekya malware obfuscates native code to avoid detection by Google Play Protect and uses the,quot; MotionEvent "mechanism on Android (introduced in 2019) to mimic user actions and generate clicks," the report read.

"During this investigation," adds the report, "the Tekya family of malware was not detected by VirusTotal and Google Play Protect."

Malicious apps were finally detected and removed from Play Store. But again, that wasn't until they were cumulatively downloaded more than a million times.

As bad as this all sounds, it's actually not the biggest malware discovery to hit the Play Store in recent months. In fact, 1 million downloads of malicious applications is not so amazing compared to other discoveries we have seen. Last August, for example, a popular Android app with more than 100 million downloads started serving malware to unsuspecting users in the form of intrusive ads and automatic subscriptions for paid subscriptions.

And just last month, 24 apps that had more than 382 million downloads were pulled from the Google Play Store for collecting user data and sending it back to China. Some of the apps in question also requested permission to access location data, record video and audio, and more.

Image Source: Shutterstock