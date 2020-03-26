50 Cent talks about love for rapper Pop Smoke

Rapper Pop Smoke is gone but not forgotten and rapper 50 Cent recently broke down why he has so much love for the rapper during a recent live Instagram shoot.

"Look, Pop Smoke, that was one of my favorites. I liked that n * gga, man. I swear to God, I like that n * gga man," says 50.

"I met him. We were talking and I thought 'I'm looking at him, of course. He keeps playing on his phone. These little niggas play on his phone all the time. I'm like' me, what what the hell is wrong with this n * gga? "Fif says, realizing that Smoke was writing everything down.

"I said, 'Oh shit'. Look, it's a difference between a * gga who copies you. That's not copying. He never copied a shitty thing from me. He just looked at it, saw what was in it. He influenced him and he was doing his thing with that. I fell in love with the n * gga at the time. "

