& # 39; Sextortion & # 39; in South Korea: a suspect in the & # 39; Telegram & # 39; case was identified | News

The alleged operator of secret sexual abuse chat rooms says he "lived the life of a demon,quot; when he was brought before a South Korean court.

South Korean police took the unusual step of publicly identifying the 24-year-old accused leader of an online sexual blackmail ring after the case sparked a national outcry in a country that was still focused on fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Prosecutors will now decide whether to indict him.

Sara Khairat of Al Jazeera reports.