& # 39; Is it the right move? & # 39;

Despite his doubt, the star of & # 39; The Real Housewives of New York City & # 39; She still acknowledges her fiancé co-star's commitment, as he proves it by building a great closet for her.

Singer Ramona is doubtful about Tinsley MortimerThe decision to marry Scott Kluth in the near future. Months after his co-star in "The Real Housewives of New York City"She got engaged to her boyfriend from time to time, the television personality was sincere about her opinion on their relationship.

"It is the right move for her. Is it the right move? I don't know," the 63-year-old businessman told Us Weekly when asked to assess Mortimer's commitment. "No one can make a decision. The pattern has not been good. So I hope the pattern does not continue, but I know I really wanted her to be with him."

Despite her skepticism, the author of "Life on the Ramona Coaster" acknowledged Kluth's commitment to Mortimer. "He really made accommodation for her," he noted. "I mean women, we love our clothes and generally men … they don't give you space in their closet. You'll have to put a coat rack."

On how he knew the CEO of CouponCabin.com was serious, Singer went on to say that Kluth "had really built him a huge closet, which for me is a compromise." She added: "That is not even a ring. A ring that you can return. A closet, you are spending money to make a closet, that means you want that person."

Kluth asked Mortimer the question in late November 2019. At that time, a video of the couple's special moment in front of the Chicago Water Tower appeared online. The clip captured the moment he knelt down as a group of Christmas carols sang Christina Perri"A thousand years".

"It took Tinsley a few seconds to figure out what was going on, but then Scott got down on his knees. He had arranged everything with the carols in advance," a source told Page Six of the proposal. "She was totally shocked. Her friends knew something was going to happen, but it really took her by surprise."