3 new deaths in Los Angeles County, CDC reviewing Lancaster case – Up News Info Los Angeles

– County health officials announced three new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, even as they backed down on an earlier announcement that a child died of coronavirus, saying the death may have been caused by something else.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, chief of the county's Department of Public Health, said the number of coronavirus cases across the county has exceeded 800 and announced stricter quarantine and isolation rules for people who have the virus or are supposed to are infected.

She said the newly issued order requires self-isolation for anyone who tests positive, is presumed to have COVID-19, or is in close contact with someone suspected of having the disease. The county is asking each resident to be prepared to quarantine or isolate if necessary, Ferrer said.

The three new deaths were all people over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions. The deaths brought the county's total to 13, with Ferrer saying the death of a 17-year-old boy in Lancaster reported Tuesday is no longer considered a coronavirus case, pending a determination by the Centers for the Control and the Prevention of Diseases of EE. USA

It is unclear why officials ranging from the county health chief to the Los Angeles mayor and California governor initially cited the case in their respective media updates on Tuesday.

The City of Long Beach announced 13 new cases not yet included in the county number, meaning the actual total in the county is 812.

Ferrer initially called the case "a devastating reminder that COVID-19 affects people of all ages."

Although a statement Tuesday night from the public health department said the teen's death would require further evaluation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Although the first tests indicated a positive result for COVID-19, the case is complex and there may be an alternative explanation for this fatality," the department said in a statement. "Patient privacy prevents us from offering more details at this time."