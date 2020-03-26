2020 Olympics: Justin Rose endorses decision to delay Tokyo Games | Golf News

Rose tells Sky Sports News that she has "sympathy,quot; for the athletes who train for Tokyo; The current Olympic champion says that the possible early return of golf could create "rumors,quot;





Justin Rose won gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics

%MINIFYHTML919c7f36d7c163a58af020462e160eb011% %MINIFYHTML919c7f36d7c163a58af020462e160eb012%

Olympic golf champion Justin Rose has welcomed the decision to delay the Tokyo Games for one year, feeling that it is increasingly inevitable.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

The Olympic Games were to be held in Japan from July 24 to August 9, but were rescheduled for next summer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed that the Games will be held no later than the summer of 2021..

Rose, who won her gold medal at the Rio 2016 Games when golf returned to the Olympics after a 112-year absence, insists that she will be there ready to defend her title whenever the Tokyo Games continue.

Rose's last victory came at the Farmers Insurance Open 2019

Speaking to Sky Sports NewsRose said: "(letting the Games go on) was creating an unfair playing field. Some countries were totally blocked. In other countries, athletes could train normally.

"With golf, your entire schedule is very focused on one week, until next week, until next time. While in many sports, especially athletics, it's a two-year process trying to get into the Olympics, so I have much more sympathy for some of those athletes.

"The Olympics have been a great gift in my career. It is something that I have been so proud of and it was a lot of fun to be a part of it. The chance to win another one would be huge."

News from the 2020 Olympics Latest headlines before the Tokyo Olympics.

"It's something that really resonated with golf fans. I was announced on the first tee for most of four years as an Olympic champion and it definitely warms up the interior every time I hear it."

Rose fell from 1st to 14th place in the world ranking over the past year, missing three of her last four cuts and missing a top three result since last June's US Open, but she's treating this forced pause as an opportunity. to work on his game and hopes to see golf as one of the first sports to return to the sports calendar.

"He wasn't playing particularly well when things were suspended," added Rose. "Certainly, there were areas of my game that needed some attention, and I also see it as an opportunity to improve my fitness and try to make some profit."

Rose hopes to make a sixth Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe later this year.

"I want to be ready for the tournament when we play again. I am lucky to have a simulator and a putting green in my garage, to be able to work on some technical aspects of the game, but nothing simulates playing golf.

"We have a great advantage of being an outdoor sport and, in terms of proximity, you have your caddy, but that's a personal relationship that you can control. Obviously, if you practice a contact sport, you don't have much control." about what the other guys do.

"The world needs it, especially if there are still a lot of people trapped at home having to isolate themselves. A little sport would be a good thing, and if golf was the first return sport, it would create a little excitement and maybe find a new audience. "