2 houses damaged after Eastpointe explosion – Up News Info Detroit

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Eastpointe Police Department says two houses were damaged as a result of a significant explosion.

It happened on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. in the 16800 block of Veronica where police responded to a 911 shooting call.

Police say an owner found what he thought was a better way to kill rats than to use poison. "Please do it Don't use homemade bombs to kill rats! This is a dangerous practice, especially in a highly concentrated urban area, ”police said on their Facebook page.

Officers arrested the owner for the attack and another person who was in the house on a court order. The police said that He found no dead rats at the scene.

Officials say the charges are pending.

