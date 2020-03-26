13 deaths in one day: an increase in "apocalyptic,quot; coronavirus at Elmhurst Hospital

NEW YORK – Over the course of several hours on Tuesday, Dr. Ashley Bray performed chest compressions at the Elmhurst Hospital Center on a woman in her 80s, a man in her 60s and a man in her 38s who reminded the doctor of her fiancé. All had tested positive for the coronavirus and had suffered cardiac arrest. They all finally died.

Elmhurst, a 545-bed public hospital in Queens, has begun transferring non-coronavirus patients to other facilities as it progresses to become fully dedicated to the outbreak. Doctors and nurses have had trouble settling for a few dozen fans. Calls through a "Team 700,quot; loudspeaker, the code for when a patient is on the verge of death, come multiple times in turn. Some have died inside the emergency room while waiting for a bed.

A refrigerated truck has been parked outside to contain the bodies of the dead. In the past 24 hours, the New York City public hospital system said in a statement that 13 people in Elmhurst had died.

"It's apocalyptic," said Bray, 27, a general medicine resident at the hospital.

Across the city, which has become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, hospitals are beginning to face the kind of overwhelming increase in cases that has overwhelmed healthcare systems in China, Italy, and other countries. . On Wednesday morning, New York City reported 16,788 confirmed cases and 199 deaths.

More than 2,800 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized in the city. Governor Andrew Cuomo offered a ray of hope on Wednesday that social distancing measures would begin to slow the growth of hospitalizations. Still, hospitals are preparing for a large influx.

This week, the state's hospitalization estimates dropped dramatically, from a doubling of cases every other day to every four days. It is "almost too good to be true," Cuomo said.

Working with state and federal officials, hospitals have repeatedly expanded portions of their facilities equipped to care for patients who stayed home until fevers worsened and shortness of breath forced them to enter emergency rooms.

Dr. Mitchell Katz, director of Health and Hospitals Corp., which operates New York City's public hospitals, said plans were underway to transform many areas of the Elmhurst hospital into intensive care units for extremely ill patients.

But New York hospitals may be about to lose their leeway for creativity in finding space.

All of the more than 1,800 intensive care units in New York City are expected to be full by Friday, according to a report by the Federal Emergency Management Agency obtained by The New York Times. Patients can stay for weeks, limiting space for newly ill people.

Cuomo said Wednesday that he had not seen the briefing. He said he hoped officials could quickly add units by dipping into a growing supply of ventilators, the machines that some coronavirus patients need to breathe.

A doctor at the Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens said he had faced "the first wave of this tsunami." —Dave Sanders / The New York Times

The federal government is sending a 1,000-bed hospital ship to New York, although it is not scheduled to arrive until mid-April. Authorities have begun erecting four 250-bed hospitals at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in downtown Manhattan, which could be ready in a week. President Donald Trump he said Wednesday on Twitter That construction was ahead of schedule, but that could not be independently confirmed.

Authorities have also discussed converting hotels and stadiums to temporary medical facilities.

At least two city hospitals have filled their morgues, and city officials anticipated the rest would reach capacity by the end of this week, according to the report. The city requested 85 refrigerated trailers from FEMA for funeral services, along with staff, according to the information.

A spokeswoman for the city's chief medical examiner's office said the briefing was inaccurate. "We have significant mortuary capacity at our five sites throughout the city and the ability to expand," he said.

In interviews, doctors and nurses from hospitals across the city reported how they were being stretched to a breaking point.

Workers at several hospitals, including Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, said employees like OB-GYNs and radiologists have been called to work in emergency rooms.

At a branch of Montefiore Medical Center, also in the Bronx, there have been one or two coronavirus-related deaths a day, or more, said Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez, a nurse. There are not always enough stretchers, so some patients sit in chairs. A patient on Sunday had been bedless for 36 hours, he said.

At the Mount Sinai Health System, some hospital workers in Manhattan have posted photos on social media that show nurses using trash bags as protective equipment. A spokesperson for the system said it was not aware of that happening.

With few fans, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, one of the largest systems in the city, has started using a machine to help multiple patients at once, a move virtually unheard of, a spokeswoman said.

But authorities have rated Elmhurst among the most affected hospitals in the city.

"Elmhurst is at the center of this crisis, and it is the number one priority of our public hospital system at the moment," said the statement from the city's public hospital system. "Frontline personnel are going further in this crisis, and we continue to increase supplies and personnel to this critical facility to keep pace with the crisis."

Some people arrive as early as 6 a.m. Elmhurst to be tested for the coronavirus. —Dave Sanders / The New York Times

Elmhurst Hospital Center opened in 1832 and moved to its current location in Queens in 1957, making it one of the oldest hospitals in New York City.

In the neighborhood it serves, Elmhurst, more than two-thirds of residents were born outside of the United States, the highest rate in the city. It is a hospital with a safety net, serving mainly low-income patients, including many who lack primary care physicians.

Queens accounts for 30% of confirmed New York City coronavirus cases, more than any other borough and far more than its share of the city's population. It also has fewer hospitals. Elmhurst is one of the three main facilities that caters to a large population and is centrally located, which in part explains why it is busy in normal times and even busier now.

Medical workers said they saw the first signs of the virus in early March, an increase in patients who entered with flu-like symptoms before the alarm had fully raised in the city and the country. The test results took longer, but finally confirmed that many of these patients had coronaviruses.

In the weeks that followed, the emergency room began to fill up, with more than 200 people at times. Every chair in the waiting room was usually occupied. Patients arrived faster than the hospital could add beds; Earlier this week, 60 coronavirus patients had been admitted but were still in the emergency room. A man waited nearly 60 hours for a bed last week, a doctor said.

The patients who are admitted now are sicker than before because they were advised to try to recover at home, the doctors said.

Like other hospitals, Elmhurst has come dangerously close to running out of ventilators multiple times; other facilities have replenished their supply.

Despite the state's most optimistic projections for hospitalization rates, crowds outside Elmhurst have not declined.

The line of people waiting outside Elmhurst to be tested for the coronavirus forms at 6 a.m., and some remain there until 5 p.m. Many are told to go home without taking the test.

Julio Jiménez, 35, spent six hours in the emergency room on Sunday night after having a fever while working in a New Jersey warehouse. He returned on Monday morning to stand on the test line in the pouring rain. On Tuesday, still coughing, his eyes puffy, he stood in line for nearly seven hours and returned home untested.

"I don't know if I have the virus," said Jiménez. "It is very difficult. It is not just me. It is for many people. It is crazy."

Rikki Lane, a doctor who has worked in Elmhurst for more than 20 years, said the hospital had handled "the first wave of this tsunami." He compared the scene in the emergency department to a crowded parking lot where doctors must move patients in and out of places to access other patients blocked by stretchers.

Family members cannot enter, he said.

Lane recalled recently treating a man in his 30s whose breathing deteriorated rapidly and had to be put on a ventilator. "I was distraught and panicked, I could see the terror in his eyes," he said. "He was alone."

Other doctors said they had tried to resuscitate people while they were drenched in sweat under their protective gear, and the face masks blurred. Some patients were found dead in their rooms while doctors were busy helping others, they said.

Sometimes doctors try to call patients' families when it is clear that they will not recover.

That's what Bray said he tried to do before the man who reminded him of his fiancé died on Tuesday. As it turned out, her mother, also affected by the coronavirus, was a patient in another hospital.

"We were unable to contact anyone," said Bray.

