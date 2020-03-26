1,100 service members from the US Army. USA Deployed to "help Americans in times of need,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLdc007fa87e15dee032076b2a21a90f8313% %MINIFYHTMLdc007fa87e15dee032076b2a21a90f8314%

Directed by Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson and based at the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the US Northern Army. USA It is the Theater Army of the US Northern Command. USA for the defense of the fatherland and the defense support of the civil authorities. Army North is the primary component designated by Northern Command to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to align federal military support to validated requests for assistance.

"I have requested this action so that, as directed by the Secretary of Defense, we can quickly and effectively deploy military capabilities in support of our United States government partners across the country that are responding to this national emergency," said Richardson.

"We have trained with our federal, state and local partners to be prepared to respond at any time and to help the American people in their time of greatest need," he added.

The active duty units that support this mission are:

Joint Task Force-Civilian Support Headquarters, Joint Langley-Eustis Base, Va.

Third Expeditionary Sustainability Command, Ft. Bragg, NC

4th Sustainability Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, CO

63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Fort Stewart, GA

In total, approximately 1,100 people are being deployed to Army North in support of the leading federal agency that helps communities in need. Service members from these units have already begun to move to assist FEMA in New York and Washington state.

Service members assigned to this mission will provide medical assistance, planning, communication, transportation, and logistics. They will not participate directly in civil law enforcement activities.