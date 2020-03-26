10-year-old Coronavirus Aiden, Lower Aiden celebrated with a birthday parade – Up News Info San Francisco

WINDSOR (Up News Info SF) – Despite reaching her tenth birthday milestone, Windsor resident Aiden Lower could not have felt much lower as she contemplated celebrating the double-digit birthday locked in only because of the coronavirus haven.

But Aiden's family had a big surprise planned for him on Wednesday. Around lunchtime, a parade of vehicles appeared outside his home, honking his horns and playing music to throw him a birthday party on wheels.

"I organized a surprise birthday parade full of friends, school friends, staff and family," said Aiden's mother Jenny Gilmore. "The KZST radio station started with a scream on the radio and continued with the song, 'Happy.' Everyone was pulling him out of the cars and honking his horn. He was so surprised and happy!

Aiden took everything to the front of his house and there were laughs and tears of joy shared by everyone.

"He cried to everyone," Aiden's grandfather Bob Gilmore told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. "It just brightened up the day … In these times we have to look for little things that smile."