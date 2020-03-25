Zlatan Ibrahimovic held winter talks with Leeds, says Andrea Radrizzani | Football news

Radrizzani: "He could have given us that decisive boost, but he decided to go to AC Milan. He has been very honest and transparent with me,quot;





Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoined AC Milan on a free transfer after holding talks with Leeds

%MINIFYHTMLdaa938cd839d553078cba14ec9d0ee6b11% %MINIFYHTMLdaa938cd839d553078cba14ec9d0ee6b12%

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had talks with Leeds before meeting AC Milan at the transfer window in January, the owner of the Championship club revealed.

The Swedish superstar signed up for a second stint in Milan after leaving LA Galaxy and demonstrated his enduring quality at 38 with three Serie A goals before the suspension of competition due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this month.

Now Andrea Radrizzani has said Sky in italyGianluca Di Marzio tried to persuade Ibrahimovic to return to England, where the striker had a successful season with Leeds' rival Manchester United in 2016/7.

Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint-Germain were both targets, as Leeds sought promotion to the Premier League, according to Radrizzani, who said: "I spoke to Zlatan Ibrahimovic more concretely.

"He could have given us that decisive boost, but he decided to go to AC Milan. He has been very honest and transparent with me."

Ibrahimovic is in his second spell at AC Milan

"We need to be rational and consistent with the strategy of both the coach and the team. I didn't even talk to (the coach) Marcelo Bielsa about Cavani and Ibrahimovic because we never came on stage to be able to sit down and talk about them."

Leeds is leading the Championship suspended, with a seven-point cushion at the tiebreaker places, and Radrizzani said he "hoped there might be a right solution,quot; when decisions are finally made about the season.