YouTube will reduce video quality worldwide for 30 days – BGR

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, YouTube video streams will play in standard definition by default for a full month. HD video can be viewed if selected manually.

Netflix recently announced plans to reduce video streaming quality in Australia and India over the next 30 days. The company is already reducing video quality across Europe.

The coronavirus also led Amazon to reduce the quality of its Prime Video broadcasts in Europe.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

With more people staying home and watching streaming content than ever before, thanks, of course, to the coronavirus, sites like Netflix and YouTube recently reduced the quality of their broadcasts in Europe to reduce the burden on Internet providers.

And now comes the news that similar steps are being taken in the United States and around the world. In a move that should come as no surprise to anyone, YouTube will begin to reduce video quality for users around the world. As such, the default videos will be played in standard definition, although users will retain the option to switch to HD if they so choose.

%MINIFYHTML8e3a24742422ac3e556787b90ca45cfb11% %MINIFYHTML8e3a24742422ac3e556787b90ca45cfb12%

"We continue to work closely with governments and network operators worldwide to do our part to minimize stress on the system during this unprecedented situation," Google said in a statement provided to Bloomberg.

The lowest video quality on YouTube videos will be maintained for the next 30 days. Ideally, the coronavirus will be under control at that point, the locks will have been lifted, and YouTube won't need to artificially keep the quality of your video low.

In particular, Netflix was the first site to reduce the quality of its broadcasts, a decision it made at the behest of regulators who wanted to ensure that the structural integrity of the Internet remained intact. Now, as to whether or not Netflix will follow in the footsteps of YouTube and lower its streaming quality worldwide, there is no indication that such a move will occur soon.

At this point, Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos, during a recent interview on CNN, said Netflix would comply with requests from regulators in any country. In other words, unless asked otherwise, Netflix probably won't make any changes to the quality of your video.

Incidentally, Netflix today started reducing the bitrate on videos shown to subscribers in India and Australia. A Netflix executive said the lower-quality broadcasts in those countries will persist for about a month.

The good news is that Netflix compression is arguably the best in the business, meaning that users in affected countries won't really notice a degradation in video quality.

"Given the crisis, we have developed a way to reduce Netflix traffic on telecommunications networks by 25% while maintaining the quality of our service," said Ken Florance of Netflix in a statement. "Therefore, consumers should continue to get the quality that comes with their plan, whether it's Ultra-High, High, or Standard Definition."

Image source: Valentin Wolf / imageBROKER / Shutterstock