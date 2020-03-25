Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

India locks up
As of this morning, the 1.3 billion residents of India are ordered to stay home for three weeks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out the rule amid concerns that the coronavirus could cause an epic disaster if it struck the subcontinent with the same force that has already carried China, Europe and the United States.
"If you can't handle these 21 days, this country and your family will go back 21 years," Modi told the nation on Tuesday, as confirmed coronavirus infections exceeded 400,000 worldwide. India's confirmed count of around 500 is relatively low, but maintaining strict social distancing there may be impossible because many people live in crowded urban areas.
Also on Tuesday, the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021, a change in the schedule for that event that had not been seen since World War II. Here are the latest updates on the virus and global markets, which are amid signs that the United States Congress is close to producing a nearly $ 2 trillion stimulus bill.
In other news:
-
China's Hubei province, where the coronavirus pandemic began, will begin to allow most of its 60 million residents to leave today, ending a nearly two-month blockade.
The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
New York under siege
The World Health Organization said Tuesday that the United States could soon replace Italy as the epicenter of the pandemic.
New York City alone has 192 Covid-19 deaths and an infection rate that doubles every three days. Experts said the outbreak there could peak in as little as two to three weeks, much earlier than previously anticipated.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has nearly half of the country's roughly 53,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, said Tuesday that his state may need as many as 30,000 fans when only a fraction of that number, somewhere around 5,000 , was available.
He said New York may also need up to 140,000 hospital beds to house virus patients, about three times more than it currently has.
In other American developments:
If you have 5 minutes, it's worth it
Wearing the veil in Indonesia
An increasing number of women in Indonesia are promoting the niqab, a conservative facial veil. They see it as a way to get closer to heaven while avoiding unwanted sexual advances.
The peaceful movement is another sign of how Indonesia, a democracy with the world's largest Muslim population, has moved towards a more conservative Islam in the 22 years since dictator Suharto was toppled.
"Because of their clothing, they are often mistaken for extremists," said one analyst of Niqab users in Indonesia. "But they are against violence. It's a great example of a movement where the dress can be totally misleading. "
This is what is happening the most.
Albania and North Macedonia: European Union ministers agreed on Tuesday to allow Albania and North Macedonia Conversations about joining the block begin. France's President Emmanuel Macron delayed the process last year, arguing that the procedure for expanding the EU. membership must be reviewed.
Snapshot: Above, a boarding school for needy girls in Maracaibo, Venezuela. As the economic crisis takes over the country, mothers and fathers They go abroad in search of work, leaving hundreds of thousands of children in the hands of family, friends, and sometimes each other.
In Memory: Terrence McNally, 81, a Tony Award-winning American playwright whose work dramatized domesticated gay life, died in Florida on Tuesday. The cause was coronavirus complications.
What we are reading: This article about a socially estranged wedding from The Cut. It is "a delightful story of making peace," says Steven Erlanger, our chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe, "when you just have to do that wedding for insurance at the time of the virus."
Now a break from the news
Cook: This "highly adaptable,quot; Melissa Clark's Vegetarian Chili Skillet, part of our cooking week series with pantry staples.
Read: For his book "Mitch, please!" American sports radio host Matt Jones drove through Kentucky to understand why Mitch McConnell polls so badly there and is still serving his sixth term in the Senate. Jones calls him McConnell "the most destructive force in American democracy."
Smarter life: Catastrophizing, or imagining the worst case scenario and planning for it, can be damaging. So take a breath, stick to the facts and follow these other suggestions to stay sane.
And now for the backstory on …
Losing your sense of smell
There is mounting evidence this anosmia (loss of sense of smell) may be a symptom of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Medical experts said people who lose their ability to smell or taste should isolate themselves for at least a week, even if they otherwise have no symptoms.
Sarah Maslin Nir, a Times reporter who covered an outbreak in the New Rochelle suburb of New York City, He lost his sense of smell last week and then tested positive for the virus. She spoke to our colleague Jonathan Wolfe about her experience for our Coronavirus Summary.
When did you notice you couldn't smell?
I had a socially distant lunch with a friend on Perry Street, at opposite ends of a staircase, and she passed me some Clorox wipes. And I thought, Clorox wipes unscented? That's weird. But then I looked at them and they said "lemon scent,quot;.
What did you do after?
I quickly left, because I remembered reading an article about Two Chinese health workers and a phrase caught my attention: one of the women lost her sense of taste and smell. I went home, put my godmother on FaceTime, opened my spice closet and tried to smell all the spices. I cut the fresh ginger and practically picked it up by the nose and couldn't smell it.
Is anosmia your only symptom?
I have no cough or fever, but I am exhausted. And because I can't smell it, the food is tasteless. Eggplant parmesan tastes like a hot, wet book.
Has your sense of smell returned?
Since I can't smell, I really don't have an appetite, but I'm still trying to eat nutritiously. After several days, my sense of smell came back briefly: I was doing what I normally would, a kale salad and, surprisingly, it didn't taste like hacksaw. But soon after he left again.
How would you describe anosmia to others?
It is deeply disturbing. It is a constant reminder that something is deeply wrong with your body. You can cheer up and have a good time or two, but then you eat your Cheerios and your heart skips a beat.
A correction: Tuesday's briefing cited an article that misstated the regulatory status of the drug thalidomide. It was not approved as a sedative in the 1950s, but has since been allowed as a treatment for leprosy and cancer; It is not the case that it was never approved in the US. USA
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Miguel
Thank you
Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. You can reach the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our latest episode is about the fight to contain the coronavirus in the US. USA
• Here is today's Mini Crossword and a clue: Capital of Vietnam (five letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• The New York Times Company acquired Audm, the subscription-based audio application that transforms long-term journalism into audio.