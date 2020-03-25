Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

India locks up

As of this morning, the 1.3 billion residents of India are ordered to stay home for three weeks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out the rule amid concerns that the coronavirus could cause an epic disaster if it struck the subcontinent with the same force that has already carried China, Europe and the United States.

"If you can't handle these 21 days, this country and your family will go back 21 years," Modi told the nation on Tuesday, as confirmed coronavirus infections exceeded 400,000 worldwide. India's confirmed count of around 500 is relatively low, but maintaining strict social distancing there may be impossible because many people live in crowded urban areas.

Also on Tuesday, the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021, a change in the schedule for that event that had not been seen since World War II. Here are the latest updates on the virus and global markets, which are amid signs that the United States Congress is close to producing a nearly $ 2 trillion stimulus bill.

In other news:

China's Hubei province, where the coronavirus pandemic began, will begin to allow most of its 60 million residents to leave today, ending a nearly two-month blockade.

