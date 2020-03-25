Young adult tests positive after attending "Coronavirus Party," says Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear – Up News Info Tampa

– Some young adults in Kentucky decided to host a "coronavirus party,quot; and now at least one of the people at the party has tested positive for COVID-19.

Attendees at the party intentionally gathered thinking "they are indestructible,quot; and deliberately defying the state orientation to practice social distancing, Governor Andy Beshear said Tuesday.

"This is one that makes me mad," said the governor. "We should forgive that person, but no more of these anywhere, across the state for any reason."

%MINIFYHTML80c3e107cb773853041556971c80ce2413% %MINIFYHTML80c3e107cb773853041556971c80ce2414%

While COVID-19 has tended to be more deadly and severe for people over the age of 60 and people with underlying health problems, officials have implored millennials and other youth to practice social distancing because of the asymptomatic carriers of the virus. they can pass it on to other people.

%MINIFYHTML80c3e107cb773853041556971c80ce2415% %MINIFYHTML80c3e107cb773853041556971c80ce2416% A young adult who attended a "coronavirus party,quot; in Kentucky tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/vLUAiBZcFZ – News 8 – WROC-TV (@ News_8) March 25, 2020

“We are fighting for the health and even the lives of our parents and our grandparents. And don't be so calloused to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people. We should be much better than that, "said Beshear.

There are at least 163 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, Beshear said Tuesday, announcing 39 new cases since Monday, Up News Info affiliate WKYT reported.

With the increase in cases, Beshear ordered all non-life-sustaining companies to shut down traffic in person, starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.

"This will not last forever," Beshear said. "There will be a light at the end of the tunnel, even if we don't know how far it is."