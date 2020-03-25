YOU. They make fun of looking like a grandpa in this video with wife Tiny Harris

The TikTok Dance Challenge "Hit Yo Groove,quot; seems to be gaining more and more momentum around the world as Tiny Harris recently participated in it, much to the dismay of her husband, T.I.

The new trend, which involves people trying to dance to the beat of the popular Runitup song Tahj, was first proposed by TikTok as a form of relaxation during the quarantine period.

Tiny decided to try the challenge because he shared a video of her dancing to the rhythm of the company of her daughter Zonnique Pullins and her two cousins.

In the video, Tiny can be seen moving in the back with a cousin while her daughter and another relative dance in front of them.

However, the most exciting aspect for most of the viewers of the video was not the good movements of the women, but rather the unexpected appearance of T.I. in the background behind the dancers.

At one point during the footage, the artist of "Whatever You Want,quot; can be seen simply looking at what his loved ones are doing, and he seems completely stumped by what he's seeing.

After a while, the famous lyricist seems to give up and leave the scene. As a result, many followers thought that T.I. The new challenge was hilarious, and many joked that he looked old.

One fan turned to the comment section to comment, "I never thought I'd see the day when TIP looks as old as hell," while another said the rapper looked like someone's grandfather. This person stated, "I definitely heard t.i in my head," and what have we got here. "😂🔥"

This sponsor shared: "I'm crying why Tip glances at the camera like an old man‼ ️" Another follower shared, "Yes, it will fit the profile of a GA grandfather in a few. 😂😂 We all know them, "what are you doing here with this music here,quot;.

In a recent sweet post, T.I.P. He praised his wife and the other ladies in his life: “The women of my life. I love and appreciate you all. I would gladly risk everything for you in the blink of an eye … I WOULD DIE and / or KILL just to make sure you don't get hurt or in danger ️ ️Thank you for making My life all that it is today🥰💜😘🤎 Happy 💛🥰💙 # HappyWomensInternationalDay ".

YOU. He has been a major player on social media in recent months.



