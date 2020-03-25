You have to see Andrew Lincoln's tribute to Danai Gurira from TWD

Danai Gurira left The Walking Dead in the Sunday March 22 episode of the AMC zombie apocalypse drama, and to mark the occasion, Andrew Lincoln, who played her old on-screen love interest Rick Grimes, recorded an especially sweet serenade for the actress who left.

In the following video, Lincoln, who left the show last season, sings his own version of "Live and Let Die," changing the lyrics to "I just love you, Danai."

Lincoln then reflected on the first time that his The Walking Dead The characters met and shared a behind-the-scenes story that he called one of the most embarrassing moments of his career.