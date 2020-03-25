You have to see Andrew Lincoln's tribute to Danai Gurira from TWD

Danai Gurira left The Walking Dead in the Sunday March 22 episode of the AMC zombie apocalypse drama, and to mark the occasion, Andrew Lincoln, who played her old on-screen love interest Rick Grimes, recorded an especially sweet serenade for the actress who left.
In the following video, Lincoln, who left the show last season, sings his own version of "Live and Let Die," changing the lyrics to "I just love you, Danai."
Lincoln then reflected on the first time that his The Walking Dead The characters met and shared a behind-the-scenes story that he called one of the most embarrassing moments of his career.
"I remember the first time I met you. You passed out, you had collapsed in front of the prison doors and Ricky & # 39; Dooda & # 39; Grimes and his son. I thought you were crazy with katana swords, but my son Carl He thought we should save you, so I ran away. The whole production insisted that I didn't pick you up, that the scene would end just as I put you in the fire engine. Oh no, I wanted to be a hero. I picked you up. I made about three steps. and I dropped you. Then I fell on you. It was probably the most embarrassing moment of my career and I'm still making it up to you. I'm so sorry, still. Excuse me, I do every time I see you, I just wanted to congratulate you on a character Incredible, an incredible achievement, and you are the most wonderful, talented, dignified, honorable, elegant and beautiful girl I have ever had. Fortune to work. I just want to say a lot of love and congratulations, because … "
And then it was released to a version of "Gangster & # 39; s Paradise,quot; with lyrics changed to "zombie paradise,quot;.
Michonne de Gurira left the program in search of Rick Grimes. Lincoln left the show in season nine, then the story progressed on time. On the current day of the show, Michonne discovered Rick's boots and other belongings hinting that he was still alive. Lincoln is ready to star The Walking Dead movies like Rick Grimes. Gurira will probably also appear.
The Walking Dead the end of season 10 will air later this year. It has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Unfortunately, current events have made it impossible to complete post-production for The Walking Dead end of season 10, so the current season will end with episode 15 on Sunday, April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year, "AMC said in a statement.
The Walking Dead airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. at AMC.
