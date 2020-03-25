Yesteryear actress Nimmi dies at 88

Veteran actress Nimmi passed away at a local hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. She was 88 years old and had been ill for some time. Nimmi married the writer Ali Raza, who died in 2007. The last rites of the actress will take place on Thursday afternoon. Filmmaker Ashok Shekhar confirmed the news saying he had been in the hospital for a few days and had not been well maintained. Nimmi acted in films from 1949 to 1965 and has some memorable films to his name such as Barsaat, Aan Udan Khatola, Basant Bahar, Mere Mehboob, and Love and God.

Actress Niece Sameera Khan was contacted by a prominent newspaper and speaking about Nimmi, she said: "She had been in and out of the hospital for the past few years and had been losing her memory as well all she would remember were her movie days "she would argue with us & # 39; & # 39 ;.

She added: “She was having respiratory problems and was admitted to a hospital near her home. the last rites will take place tomorrow & # 39; & # 39 ;. We hope that the actress of yesteryear rest in peace.