Yami Gautam reveals why he doesn't chase the perfect body

In recent years, Bollywood stars have used social media to encourage people to follow a healthy lifestyle. Actresses, in particular, are urging people to focus more on fitness rather than wanting the size zero body. However, Yami Gautam revealed that she has been following this mantra of physical fitness for quite some time.

During an interview with a prominent newspaper, Yami revealed that she foolishly cut down on carbs and other essentials for her body in her quest to find the perfect figure. She revealed that an intense training program and work commitments hardly allowed her to rest at any time, which caused serious problems. However, now it seems that he has finished chasing a body that society considers ideal and has adopted a more relaxing way to stay healthy and fit. The actress revealed that her exercise routine lasts 45 minutes and is a combination of Ashtanga and Hatha yoga, along with the Surya namaskars.

On the job front, Yami Gautam was previously seen in Ayushmann Khurrana and the protagonist of Bhumi Pednekar Bala.