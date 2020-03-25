Woody Allen says Ronan Farrow could be Frank Sinatra's son

%MINIFYHTML644ea63d81ef1d2ae33b2aa996cb40b111% %MINIFYHTML644ea63d81ef1d2ae33b2aa996cb40b112%

In his new memoir & # 39; Apropos of Nothing & # 39 ;, the filmmaker recalled that his then partner Mia Farrow suggested that Ronan was the singer's daughter when she was pregnant with her son.

Woody Allen has granted Ronan Farrow can be Frank Sinatrabiological child instead of his in his new memories.

The veteran director's controversial book, "Apropos of Nothing," which was released without fanfare on Monday (March 23, 20), addresses his troubled relationship with Ronan's mother, Mia Farrow, from whom he parted in 1992.

Mia has long alleged that Ronan, a journalist who helped unveil Harvey Weinstein as a predator and supported allegations of child abuse by his mother and foster sister Dylan against Woody, could be the singer's son, a fact that his filmmaker father now admits it may be true.

"One day Mia announced that she was pregnant", the "Annie Hall"The director writes in his book, according to the British newspaper Daily Telegraph." Naturally, I assumed it was because of me and that the wolf had finally started; and even though she suggested that (Ronan) was the son of Frank Sinatra, I think he is mine, although I will never really know. "

"He may have still been sleeping with Frank, as he implied, and he may have had various external affairs, as far as I know. As I said, we lived apart."

Mia, 75, was married to Frank for two years from 1966, and was with Woody from 1980 to 1992. They separated after he began an affair with his adoptive daughter Soon-Yi Previn, to whom he is still married, and Mia subsequently claimed she had sexually abused Dylan.

In the book, the "Hannah and her sisters"The director denies the abuse allegations and beats his ex, claiming that she was" unnaturally obsessed "with Ronan, whose birth name was Satchel.

"When Satchel was born, things took an even darker quantum leap," he writes. "From his birth, Mia expropriated Satchel. He took him to his room, to his bed, and insisted on breastfeeding him. He told me that he intended to do it for years."

Mia and Ronan have yet to respond to their allegations, but the 32-year-old journalist threatened to leave his editor, Hachette, if the company went ahead with plans to publish his father's memoirs.