Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland is strong in Colorado. But in the coronavirus era, she compulsively takes a bottle of hand sanitizer before leaving the house. Freeland loves baseball. But instead of taking the mound to Colorado, he's stuck in the backyard, playing fetch for Benny, his German Shepherd.

"It is very strange to know that we are not going to play baseball on opening day," Freeland said Wednesday.

There will be no baseball today. No turnstiles clicking or buzzing crowd. There is no happy crunch of peanut shells underfoot in the stands. No fifth grade class sings the national anthem delightfully out of tune before the plate referee leads our chorus: "Touch the ball!"

From Fenway Park to Wrigley Field to Chavez Ravine, Major League Baseball stadiums feel empty. Opening day has been postponed, as we obsessively wash our hands and hoard toilet paper, hoping it's enough to fight a pandemic.

No baseball also means Freeland's redemption has been delayed.

"It's frustrating," Freeland said, giving voice to the anxiety of staying home that the rest of us also struggle with. “It really seems like no positive news has come out. … nothing to wait. "

No one wants to return to Coors Field with more urgency than Freeland. He was the winner of 17 games and Colorado's favorite son in 2018, when the Rockies have visions of World Series glory. Then all the good vibes were poured directly into a rabbit hole for both Freeland and his teammates, who lost 91 games last year.

"I'd lie to say that my mind never went there, where you say, 'This (sucks) in general. And I (suck).' It's hard not to go there, because you're struggling, you're not seeing any kind of success," Freeland said. , whose average earned runs increased to 6.73 in 2019.

As a highly anticipated playoff career derailed for the Rockies, the 26-year-old Thomas Jefferson High School graduate was sent to the minor leagues in search of his mojo and fastball command.

On the first weekend of June, Freeland broke down and emotionally hit as he took a seat in the office of the manager of the Albuquerque Isotopes Glenallen Hill.

Hill, who spent 13 major league seasons as a outfielder jumping between seven teams, looked the wobbly pitcher in the eye and offered words that started Freeland's recovery.

"Look, you're in a difficult situation right now," Hill said, telling the harsh truth. "But in this organization, you are one of the guys he admires."

It was a small display of unwavering faith that allowed Freeland to realize that he was not alone in a fight with a game that dares to mess with a player's head. Hill, who had experienced horrible slumps as a hitter, could relate to "what he was feeling." That feeling of loss. That feeling that you're not good enough to play this game anymore, "Freeland said.

So we encourage a return to his dominant form, because Freeland is one of us. It is as genuinely Colorado as the sport utility vehicle you drive with pride in the dog hair of your golden retriever and the German Shepherd in the seats.

Freeland abandoned skis for a snowboard at age 8 and grew up loving the Denver sports teams as much as you do. During Rocktober's 2007 magical career, as a first-year student caught in Spanish class, he surreptitiously watched the updates to an afternoon playoff game against Philadelphia via text messages from his brother, who was camped in the parking lot, listening to car radio.

Then Kaz Matsui hit a Grand Slam for the Rockies.

And Freeland was so devastated.

"Just when my brother sent that message, half of our room exploded," he recalled, laughing.

Determined to return to being a pitcher that fans get up and cheer on, Freeland has come up with a five-step plan to bring him back to the challenging left-hander and punch that silenced Wrigley with 20 goalless outs during a 2-1 playoff victory against the Cubs in 2018, which is the best night in franchise history, if you ask me.

Freeland has looked at the doubt. But how close to completion is the rehab of his launch pitch and his bruised psyche? Hell, we don't know, because he can't know. The sample size for this recovery is too small. Between an attack of back spasms and the pandemic that shut down sports, Freeland pitched just five innings during spring training.

The uncertainty of what follows? That is a stress test. For Freeland, and for all of us. When can we hug again, much less go back to work? This could be the new normal, but that doesn't stop you from feeling unnatural.

"When can we turn things back on and get things rolling again?" Freeland said. "I think that is the question everyone wants to know."

As we ride the coronavirus together, trying not to go crazy by occasionally walking our dogs in the sun that promises better days ahead, we are all Kyle Freeland.

We are strong Colorado. And wanting to return, stronger than ever.