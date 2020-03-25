Without March Madness, college basketball fans tune into classic tournament games on CBS

It was such a good play that it became known in college basketball as "The Shot." A flip from Grant Hill. A Christian Laettner turns around. Kentucky heartbreak. Duke euphoria.

The 1992 Elite Eight showdown between Kentucky and Duke is considered by many to be the best college basketball game ever. Laettner's game-winning jump shot that sent Duke to the Final Four could be the most iconic shot ever. Now, 28 years later, an entirely new generation experienced a moment for the first time that the older generations will never forget. CBS is streaming NCAA tournament games of yesteryear at timeslots reserved for a 2020 version that never happened.

MARCH LACK OF MARCH:

Kentucky fans, again, feel the pain.

Duke fans, and basketball fans in general, feel the excitement.

When trends on Twitter include names that were once famous and have disappeared from the public eye, it's generally not a good thing. It may mean that they are dead. Or worse, they have been "canceled,quot; by an unforgiving crowd of social media users. But last Sunday, names like Laettner were trending because fans were consumed by a game, even if it was almost three decades ago.

According to Show Buzz Daily, more than a million people tuned in to watch the nostalgic CBS games at noon, at 2 p.m. and at 4 p.m. on Sunday. The audience certainly doesn't compare to what a live tournament game would have been on a Sunday schedule, but it's almost on par with the Missouri Valley Conference championship game on Sunday afternoon two weeks earlier.

Throwback games also didn't have a lot of competition on a live sports-free Sunday. Still, the rating has proven enough for CBS to provide another Sunday afternoon filled with classic tournament games. The network has also filled the entire CBS Sports channel with classic games for next week.

What games should be shown?

Recent games like Villanova vs. Championship Game North Carolina or Texas A,amp;M's improbable return against UNI are instant classics of 2016.

What classic college basketball games are there on CBS?

Here is the CBS schedule for Sunday, March 29.

Time (ET) Game Match 1 pm. NCAA National Basketball Championship 1985 Villanova vs. Georgetown 2:30 pm. NCAA National Basketball Championship 1997 Arizona vs Kentucky 4 p.m. NCAA National Basketball Championship 2010 Butler vs. Duke

A solid roster of old games includes five heavyweight shows: Villanova, Georgetown, Arizona, Kentucky, and Duke. It also includes Butler, the Cinderella team who made consecutive appearances in the championship game. Games start at 1 p.m. ET and will play throughout the afternoon.