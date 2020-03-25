Wimbledon May Be Postponed Or Canceled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLf0be9f102e63c911a0c1dfd8624671d211% %MINIFYHTMLf0be9f102e63c911a0c1dfd8624671d212%

The entire board of the England Lawn Tennis Club will hold an emergency meeting next week





%MINIFYHTMLf0be9f102e63c911a0c1dfd8624671d213% %MINIFYHTMLf0be9f102e63c911a0c1dfd8624671d214% Novak Djokovic will hope to defend his men's singles title this summer

%MINIFYHTMLf0be9f102e63c911a0c1dfd8624671d215% %MINIFYHTMLf0be9f102e63c911a0c1dfd8624671d216%

The All England Lawn Tennis Club could postpone or cancel this year's Wimbledon Championship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An emergency AELTC board meeting is scheduled for next week, and in preparation they are communicating closely with the LTA, and with the ATP, WTA, ITF and the other Grand Slams.

Organizers admit that a postponement is unlikely due to the nature of the surface of the grass court, while the idea of ​​playing behind closed doors has been formally ruled out.

We are working hard to bring security to our plans for 2020 and we have called an emergency meeting of the AELTC main board for next week, in which a decision will be made. AELTC Executive Director Richard Lewis

AELTC Chief Richard Lewis said in a statement: "The unprecedented challenge presented by the COVID-19 crisis continues to affect our way of life in ways we could not have imagined, and our thoughts are with everyone affected in the Kingdom United and its surroundings, the world.

"The most important consideration is public health, and we are determined to act responsibly through the decisions we make.

"We are working hard to bring certainty to our plans for 2020 and have called an emergency meeting of the AELTC main board for next week, where a decision will be made."

Don't forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportstennis.